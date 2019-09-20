CALIFORNIA, USA — The recent rains were extremely beneficial in putting out the Swedes Fire in Butte County and helping contain the Walker Fire in Tehama County. However, there is still some fire activity in Northern California.

FIRE UPDATE:

First off, the Walker Fire still burning. Rain showers earlier this week helped tremendously in getting this fire under control. Currently, 54,518 acres have burned with 96% containment. The Walker Fire began on September 4, 2019. It is the largest wildfire so far this season.

There's also the South Fire in Tehama county. It started on September 5, 2019. So far 5,203 acres have burned and it is 53% contained.

MORE FIRE WEATHER ON THE WAY?

A storm system will approach the area late Sunday afternoon. This system will cause wind gusts up to 30 mph for most areas in the Sierra with daytime humidity levels, from 14-21%, extremely dry. There is a FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect Monday, September 23 - Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

During this time frame, there will be easier fire starts. The potential for rapid fire spread is higher. As always, remain vigilant when performing yard work or doing anything that may create a spark. If you see a wildfire, call 911 immediately.

In California, fires are burning more intensely than ever before. Megafires destroy entire neighborhoods. Some of the deadliest fires have been caused by our own electric grid, but all fires are burning worse because of climate change and an unhealthy forest landscape.