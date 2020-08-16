Doctor warns to stay inside during intense Northern California heatwave

As the Sacramento region is experiencing temperatures over 100 degrees, limiting exposure to the heat can protect you from illnesses, doctors say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you’re going out for a cup of coffee or exercising, doctors say the scorching heat could make anyone susceptible to heat illness.

The Sacramento region is experiencing temperatures over 100 degrees for the next several days. The dangerous heat has already led to increasing energy usage and rolling blackouts, as families run their air conditioners to stay cool.

Dr. Tom Hopkins practices in Roseville, California and has 25 years’ experience in internal medicine. He is urging people to stay indoors during extreme heat.

“Fatigue, headache, sometimes feeling lightheaded,” are all signs of heat exhaustion. If you are in the heat and stop sweating or become confused, you could be suffering from heatstroke, which could be deadly, Hopkins said.

Children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions are most at risk of heat illnesses, Hopkins said. Though, anyone can fall ill from the heat.

“If you feel symptoms, a lot of times, it’s too late after that,” Hopkins said. “So, the best treatment of this is really prevention.”

The best way to prevent heat illness is to stay hydrated, limit exposure, know your body, and stay inside.