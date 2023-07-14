Excessive heat on tap this weekend in Northern California | Forecast

From the valley to the Sierra, all of Northern California will be impacted by this weekend's heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Remember the first weekend in July when most of us saw triple digits? Well, that level of heat is back... except the high country will be baking under the heat, too.

High pressure is building in over Northern California and will sit right overhead throughout the weekend. This is sending temperatures back into the hundreds and climbing towards 110° in the valley both Saturday and Sunday.

An Excessive Heat Warning will kick in Saturday morning and run through Sunday evening for areas below 4,500 feet.

A Heat Advisory also goes into effect Saturday morning and continues through Sunday evening for the Sierra above 4,500 feet.

This is heat you need to take seriously. The National Weather Service is expecting Major to Extreme heat risks from the valley to the foothills throughout the weekend.

This means anyone who is not staying hydrated will be at risk for heat-related illnesses, as will anyone without access to air conditioning or another means of cooling off. If you're going to be spending any time outside in this heat, remember to wear SPF 30+ sunscreen, spend as much time in the shade as possible, and drink plenty of water before, during and after time outside.

Heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or stroke are very possible with this level of heat.

People are urged to keep an eye on children, the elderly and pets. Watch for dizziness, sweating, nausea and weakness. Outdoor activities should be limited. During peak heat, air conditioned and cool places are advised. If anyone appears confused or unconscious in the heat, you should call 911 immediately.

It's also important to remember the pets! Touch the back of your hand to the concrete or asphalt and if it is too hot for your skin, it is definitely too hot for your fur baby's paws.

FRIDAY EVENING

A weak Delta Breeze is likely in the valley and that will do just enough to cool temperatures down into mid-80s by 9 p.m. So even after the sun sets, we're going to stay warm for a while. Important to know just in case you have evening plans like going to the California State Fair.

SATURDAY MORNING

A mild to warm start for Northern California. Saturday morning low temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s across the valley, while foothill locations will see starting temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Only minor Delta influence is expected Saturday morning, with little to no overnight breeze.

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory begins at 11 a.m.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

The hottest day since July 2. Valley highs are expected to top out around 108°. Foothills locations will see afternoon temperatures of around 100°. Even high country locations like Truckee and South Lake Tahoe will see temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s, so there's no escape from the heat in the Sierra this weekend.

Very little Delta breeze is expected, making for a warm evening across the region.

SUNDAY MORNING

Likely the warmest morning for many. Valley lows will be in the low to middle 70s. Foothills will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Sierra lows in the 50s.

Such a warm overnight means little recovery time, especially for foothill communities. Make sure you stay in the AC, or find AC if you don't have any and drink plenty of water.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Sunday afternoon will be another hot one with no relief from Saturday's heat. Valley highs once again will climb towards 108°, with about a 35% chance of temperatures getting above 110°. Areas in the foothills will again get towards and slightly above 100°. Sierra locations can expect more low to middle 90s for highs Sunday.

The Delta Breeze may be a bit stronger Sunday evening. If that turns out to be the case, Sunday's highs may clock in 2-4 degrees below the current forecast. However, temps would still be well into the triple digits, so it's important to plan for hot weather regardless of what the exact number ends up being.

The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory expires 11 p.m. Sunday.