Fire concerns continue as new thunderstorm chances emerge in Northern California

Unstable weather Sunday to Monday are increasing the probability of lightning starting new wildfires.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Monsoonal moisture from the desert in the southwest will circulate into California Sunday, causing increasing cloud coverage, hot temperatures and humidity.

Most of the concerns lay with thunderstorm chances, as the foothills, high Sierra and coastal ranges see the biggest chance for unstable weather and lightning strikes. These areas also have a large area of dry grass, shrubs and vegetation.

Any spark that starts may move quickly, especially when these storms bring sudden gusts and erratic winds.

A Red Flag Warning is in place from 2 p.m. on Sunday to 5 p.m. on Monday for the northern Sierra Foothills. The areas of Auburn, Truckee and Lake Tahoe are all included in the Red Flag Warning due to the winds and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

A fire weather watch will remain in effect from Redding to the San Joaquin Valley through Monday evening.

At least five major fires are burning in Northern California right now. The Lava Fire, the Dixie Fire, the Beckwourth Fire, the Tamarack Fire and the Fork Fire are the biggest fires burning right now. Of those, we know at least three of them were started by lightning: the Lava fire, the Tamarack fire and Beckwourth Complex fire.

