Heat returns to Northern California following cool, fall-like weekend

The return of high pressure means temperatures will rise across the region this week.

SACRAMENTO, California — Hot weather will return to Northern California after an extended stretch of below-average temperatures.

An unseasonably cool weekend across California that saw widespread rain, temperatures up to 20 degrees below average, and even snow across the Sierra will be replaced by a warming trend this week.

This warm-up will be due to a strong ridge of high pressure building into the region from the west as the low-pressure system that supplied the fall-like weather moves east.

High temperatures will push into the upper 80s by the middle of the week and into the lower 90s by the end of the week. For comparison, the seasonal average for early October is 84 in Sacramento.

Sacramento has not had an above-average high temperature since Sept. 16; it was the first September since 2018 that didn’t have a temperature reading of 100 degrees. It was also the coolest September since 2007 with the average temperature clocking in at 1.2 degrees below normal.

High temperatures across Northern California will remain below average on Monday, with highs around 80 across the valley, before the warming trend kicks into gear by Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Tuesday and rise steadily throughout the rest of the work week. By Friday, widespread 90-degree temperatures are expected in the valley. The Sierra will be in the 60s and 70s throughout the week.

The transition from low to high pressure will promote periods of gusty northerly winds over the next few days as well.

Northern Californians will have to wait until at least the middle of October to experience the return of fall weather with warm and dry conditions expected through the extended forecast.

