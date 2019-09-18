SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The weather in Northern California has felt more like fall than summer over the last few days, but don't give up on summer just yet.

The three day forecast shows temperatures warming, along with tons of sunshine, heading into this weekend. In fact, on Saturday, we're expecting above-average temperatures for this time of the year. Our normal daytime high is 86 degrees, but we could get temps as high as 89 degrees.

ABC 10

That being said, fall is fast approaching, officially changing seasons on Monday, Sept. 23. If you take a look at ABC10's long-range weather models from the Climate Prediction Center, it shows below-average temperatures for the Foothills and the Sierra within the next two weeks.

Climate Prediction Center

As far as precipitation goes, long-range models from the Climate Prediction Center are showing wetter than average conditions in that time frame, as well.

RELATED WEATHER CONTENT:

Climate Prediction Center

So, when's the next best chance for more rainfall? There's a chance for rain showers in the Foothills and Sierra Thursday afternoon. There's also a chance for more wintry precipitation Thursday evening in the Sierra, likely around 6 p.m.

ABC 10

So, enjoy the last days of summer while you can.

Continue the conversation with Tracy on Facebook.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Morning Blend Newsletter