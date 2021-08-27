High fire danger for northern Sacramento Valley beginning Friday

Gusty northerly winds will develop early Friday morning across the northern half of the Sacramento Valley and surrounding Foothill terrain.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Red Flag Warning began Friday and lasts until Saturday morning for portions of the Sacramento Valley and surrounding Foothills.

Gusty northerly winds will are forecasted to begin Friday morning across the northern half of the Sacramento Valley and surrounding Foothill terrain. There may be a brief decrease in winds Friday evening before local gusty winds return late Friday night through Saturday morning.

These winds, when combined with low humidity and northerly winds of 10 to 20 mph, could see gusts of 25 to 35 mph. Strongest winds are expected Friday morning into mid-afternoon along the west side of the Sacramento Valley and adjacent Foothills. Humidity and extremely dry fuels will lead to critical fire weather conditions.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of the Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills for Friday morning into Saturday morning. Gusty northerly winds, dry fuels, and low humidity will bring critical fire weather conditions. Please practice fire weather safety! #Cawx pic.twitter.com/ryNLf8lYvs — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 26, 2021

Any active fires or new fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

