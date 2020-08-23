High fire danger returns to Northern California with dry lightning

Remnants of a tropical system will introduce the chance for thunderstorms as well as dry lightning. Red Flag Warning in effect Sunday morning til Monday night.

Remnants of a tropical system will introduce the chance for thunderstorms as well as dry lightning later this weekend. For that reason, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger. The best timeframe for these thunderstorms is Sunday morning through Monday night.

The thunderstorms that could develop are expected to have little to no rainfall. These storms may also have erratic outflow winds which could lead to rapid-fire spread of existing fires along with new fire starts.

The best opportunity for thunderstorms extends from the Bay Area, the valley, the foothills to the Sierra. These storms are not expected to have as many lightning strikes as last weekend, but will have a higher likelihood of high and erratic winds.

If you live in any of the areas within the Red Flag Warning, you should have an evacuation plan in place for you and your family.