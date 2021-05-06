High winds, dry conditions bring high fire danger to the Sierra

There's a Red Flag Warning Sunday and Monday for the Sierra with winds expected to gusts up to 40 mph.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity. This warning is in effect from noon to 11 p.m. on both Monday and Sunday.

The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fires to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

Winds are expected to veer from the West to Southwest from 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. There could be gusts up to 45 mph for wind-prone areas. Peak winds are expected Sunday and Monday.

In addition to high winds, low relative humidity will increase the chance of wildfire development. 7% to 12% in western Nevada, 10% to 20% in the Eastern Sierra, Tahoe Basin and northeastern California. Overnight conditions will bring very little recovery.

Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9