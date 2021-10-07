Hot and hazy weekend ahead for Northern Californians

Wildfire smoke is expected to move into the Valley and Foothills this weekend as triple digit heat continues through Monday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A high pressure system has continued to build throughout the week over the Pacific northwest and into Canada, creating a strong ridge of high pressure that has limited any cooler air to move onto the West Coast.

This heat is leading to another major heat wave. However, no watches or warnings have been issued as of Friday morning by the National Weather Service for the Sacramento region. Two other high pressure systems, one east of the Sierra and one in the desert southwest, will usher in a monsoonal flow of moisture, which is leading to unstable weather and thunderstorm chances for the Sierra.

Thunderstorms bring a concern of new fires starting and erratic winds near existing wildfires. These thunderstorms are expected every afternoon for at least the next three days.

As winds become limited, smoke will pollute the Valleys and Foothills through the weekend. Friday smoke will be slow to move, but expect hazy skies.

Saturday morning smoke is expected to settle over Susanville, Quincy, and much of Tahoe and Reno, as the Dixie Fire sees little relief in visibility overnight. Each day will see more smoke and haze until temperatures begin easing up on Monday afternoon.

A cool down is expected Tuesday as temperatures drop nearly 10 degrees into the mid 90s.

