Lake Oroville water level continues to fall dangerously low

If levels continue to fall, the dam, which uses generators to produce electricity through the Edward Hyatt Power Plant, may not have enough water to provide power.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A lack of snow and rainfall along with California's historic drought conditions have left the state's second-largest reservoir with historically low levels.

Here's a look at Lake Oroville's storage conditions as of June 28, 2021. This image shows the lake with 32% of the total capacity. The reservoir elevation is 685.32 feet.

If levels continue to fall, the dam -- which uses generators to produce electricity through the Edward Hyatt Power Plant -- may not have enough water to power those generators.

That means the power plant may have to close for the first time ever since its opening in 1967. The Department of Water Resources says this could come as early as August.

This satellite image taken by NASA in June 2021 shows just how low Lake Oroville is compared to June 2019.

Lake Oroville was created by the Lake Oroville Dam. The water in Lake Oroville is used to irrigate farms, provide drinking water and desalinate parts of the Delta.

