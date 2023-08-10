Pattern change to bring rain chances and drop temperatures below average in Northern California

Any rain that falls in the Sacramento area will be light but the cooler temperatures and cloudy skies will be a welcome change.

SACRAMENTO, California — Monday will mark the return of fall-like weather following a late-season heat event across Northern California.

Temperatures soared into the 90s and even hit 100 at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. Sacramento reached 94 on both Friday and Saturday.

A strong ridge of high pressure parked itself over the western United States this weekend and Northern California will continue to be under its influence on Sunday, so expect another day of unseasonably warm temperatures before relief comes on Monday.

A low-pressure system and its attached cold front will slide through Northern California on Monday, bringing cooler temperatures and rain chances to much of Northern California. This system has a similar setup to the storm that delivered light rain to much of the valley.

Sacramento only received 0.03” of rain from that storm on the last day of September and totals could be similar on Monday and Tuesday. The storm will bring heavy rain along the northern coast of California but will weaken as it moves east. Areas south of Sacramento aren't expected to see any rain with this storm.

Rain chances will be highest on Monday afternoon for the greater Sacramento area.

Monday and Tuesday will be much cooler and breezier as the low pressure moves onshore.

The high temperature will be around 70 degrees in Sacramento on Monday, which will be over 20 degrees cooler than the high on Sunday. Monday will also be cloudy throughout most of the day.

Tuesday will see temperatures in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies and the rest of the week will see a steady rise in high temperatures.

By Friday, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 in the valley, which is still below average for this time of year.

