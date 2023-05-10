Ready for crisp fall weather? Sorry, more heat on the way to Northern California

Temperatures are set to rise into the mid 90s this weekend but a cooldown is on the way by the start of the work week.

SACRAMENTO, California — A late season heat event will push temperatures into the mid 90s this weekend, likely the hottest temperatures Northern California will see the rest of the year.

While temperatures are set to stay below record high territory, it will nonetheless be an uncomfortably warm weekend.

A strong ridge of high pressure will dominate the pattern across the entirety of the western United States. Meanwhile, a couple of cold fronts will push through the country east of the Rocky Mountains, dropping temperatures while the Western U.S. bakes under the late season heat.

The system even will bring the warmest temperatures of the year to parts of the Bay Area and along the California Coast.



Sacramento and the majority of Northern California has been treated to cooler than average weather since the middle of September but this heating trend will push highs well above seasonal average. The average high for Oct. 5 in Sacramento is 84 degrees and Thursday will see highs in the lower 90s across the valley.

Friday and Saturday will see the warmest temperatures since the second weekend of September. Friday will likely be the warmest day, with a high temperature of 95 forecast for Sacramento. Saturday will be similar in terms of temperature, likely only a degree or two cooler than Friday. Expect sunny skies throughout the weekend.

Temperatures in the Sierra will be warm as well, with highs reaching into the 70s.