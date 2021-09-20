Fire concerns grow today as strong winds, dry conditions and warming temperatures return

A Red Flag Warning for fire danger will keep power companies and fire crews on high alert in Northern California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hopefully, you enjoyed the weekend, because those cool temperatures didn’t last long. Those 70s and 80s are being replaced by 90-degree temperatures this week as a high-pressure system builds off the west coast.

The circulation of the high is causing winds to target northern California from the north. The coastal range and valley will be highly impacted. Winds could reach 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 20-40 mph.

Solano, Napa and Yolo counties are seeing PG&E power shutoffs as the forecast shows winds funneling into wine country and extending toward Lake Berryessa. This area already has very dry vegetation and lots of it just waiting to burn.

The strongest winds will move through the morning hours and strengthen from 8 am to 1 pm. The winds gradually slow down by the afternoon and retreat to areas near Redding and Shasta by 6-8 pm.

Sierra spots further north, and even near Tahoe, will still be seeing some winds that have the ability to be terrain driven, even into Tuesday morning. Areas around South Lake Tahoe will see the Fire Weather Warning in effect until 11:00 am Tuesday. Although lighter than Monday, there is potential to see the winds shift from the Sierra into the valley overnight. Fire crews will need to keep their eyes on the potential for spot fires.

Hot temperatures will continue to remain in the 90s for the first week of fall, before dropping into the 80s the following week.

