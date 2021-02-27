Strong winds and gusts may cause damage, including downed trees and power lines

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Northern California's valleys that could disrupt power.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Bring in the patio umbrellas, furniture, and park cars away from big trees because a strong wind event will likely topple objects outside Saturday.

Another powerful high-pressure system over the Pacific Ocean will help create gusty conditions to round out the month of February.

Northern California will face strong winds through the Sacramento Valley, San Joaquin Valley, Delta, and Carquinez Straight Saturday morning through evening hours. Expect sustained winds between 15-25 mph and gusts as high as 35-45 mph.

The winds will carry into southern California through the overnight hours, while Northern California will see the National Weather Services' wind advisory expiring between 6 and 9 pm.

Gusts could cause trees and limbs to fall, possibly leading to power outages in some communities. The afternoon is expected to get the strongest of the winds between 20-25 mph through the mid-afternoon.

A high-pressure system offshore and a low-pressure system pushing into the Great Basin is causing winds to pick up first through the northern part of the state and then as Santa Ana winds through southern California.

Dry and mild weather will continue through the week, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees. No major storm system is expected, but a small disturbance may be on the horizon by the following weekend.

WATCH ALSO: The extremes of California weather and what the future looks like

ABC10 Meteorologist Rob Carlmark talks with Dr. Daniel Swain, creator of the Weather West blog, about California's extreme weather conditions and how it isn't just sunny days on the coast.