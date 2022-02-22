Winter Storm: Snow causing delays on I-80

Spinouts and icy conditions are reported on I-80. Chains are required for Highway 50.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The National Weather Service Sacramento issued a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday that will remain in effect until 10 p.m.

Tuesday Evening Traffic Update:

Interstate 80 : Caltrans says eastbound traffic is being held at Colfax because of spinouts. Westbound traffic is being held at Donner Lake and the Nevada state line

Highway 50: Chains are required between Placerville and Meyers

South Lake Tahoe police are reminding people to use chains and drive safely. They released footage of an ambulance sliding down Ski Run Boulevard today. No one was hurt.

The snow and rain is needed in California, where wintry weather vital to the state's water supply has been spotty after a very wet December. Widespread freeze warnings will be in effect for overnight hours from early Wednesday to Friday morning.

Classes at Pollock Pines, Silver Fork and Camino Union Elementary School Districts have been canceled Tuesday because of the difficult road conditions.

🥶 Widespread freezing temperatures are likely across the Central Valley each night thru Friday morning. Protect freeze/frost sensitive plants, pets, pipes and people. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/59kW3beGxs — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 22, 2022

Low visibility and snowy roads are expected, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento, and drivers are advised to stay off the road while the Winter Storm Warning is in effect.

Chain controls are in effect for Yuba Pass (Hwy. 49/Sierra Nevada), Interstate 80, Highway 50 and Highway 88 (Sierra Nevada travel routes)

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511," according to Tuesday's warning.

