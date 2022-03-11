Snow has arrived, and your favorite ski resorts are prepping to open

Here's a list of Northern California ski resorts who are listing their opening dates.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first blast of snow this season has dropped over a foot of snow for many ski resorts in California.

As of Nov. 3, 2022 the National Weather Service released snow totals over various Sierra mountains. The Central Sierra Snow Lab recorded peak totals close to one and a half feet.

Now that snow is blanketing mountain tops, resorts are releasing new start dates for the season. The first of those resorts is Mammoth Mountain, Saturday Nov. 5.

Northstar, Heavenly, and Boreal plan to open the weekend before Thanksgiving, and Palisades Tahoe and Sugar bowl open the week of Thanksgiving.

Right now, Kirkwood is scheduled for the first weekend of December. Sierra at Tahoe's, media coordinator Shelby Dunlap says "historically Sierra-at-Tahoe doesn't pre-announce opening day as we rely heavily on organic snow, but we typically open the 1st week in December." Dunlap says based on the weather an progress they've made, they are on track for an early December opening.

After contacting Donner Ski Ranch directly, an employee said "no release date has been decided."

Two more storm systems are forecast from Saturday through Wednesday for the Sierra. Snow totals are expected to be between 12-48 inches at ski resorts.

