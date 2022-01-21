Strong, potentially damaging winds developing in California

Forecasters say people should be aware of the potential for downed trees and branches, power outages, outdoor recreation impacts and difficult driving conditions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The National Weather Service say strong and potentially damaging winds are developing in parts of California and are predicted to persist into the weekend.

An upper-level, high-pressure system is anchored over the West Coast.

This system will help create a tight pressure gradient across the region as it comes into contact with a low-pressure system in the Great Basin.

This tight pressure gradient is essentially friction between the two weather systems, which will help to create strong winds across the area Friday and Saturday.

Wind Advisory until 7 a.m. Saturday

In the Sacramento Valley region and Redding area, a Wind Advisory has been issued through 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. These areas could see winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

North to east winds will increase across interior Northern California Friday. The strongest winds in the Central Valley will occur this afternoon into Saturday morning with gusts up to 45 mph likely in the Central Valley, locally higher along the west side and Delta area.

High Wind Warning until noon Saturday:

The strongest winds over the northern Sierra and southern Cascades are expected Friday night and Saturday with gusts up to 70 mph are likely across the higher elevations and exposed ridges in the northern Sierra. The most significant impacts are expected in the mountains where downed trees and power outages could be possible, along with difficult driving conditions.

Impacts of high winds

Loose object may blow around.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages.

Difficult driving conditions.

Outdoor recreation could be impacted.

Other impacts

High wind warnings are posted north of San Francisco Bay. Additional warnings are set to go into effect in much of Southern California by midafternoon.

