Strong winds forecasted for Northern California starting on Sunday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Strong winds are forecasted for Northern California beginning Sunday evening and lasting into Tuesday night.

These winds are expected to be strong enough to damage trees and power lines resulting in power outages. The strongest winds are still expected to be Monday night and Tuesday for most of our viewing area.

These winds result from the difference in pressure between a strong low-pressure system moving over the area on Monday and a strong high-pressure building behind it Monday night and Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

North winds 20 - 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Mountains and Foothills could see gusts from 50 - 65 mph. Some wind prone areas could see winds reach 75+ mph.

WHERE:

Portions of the Shasta Lake area, the Sacramento Valley and Northeast Foothills, the Carquinez Strait and Delta, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and a portion of the Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County.

WHEN:

From Jan 17 to Jan. 19

IMPACTS:

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Strong north winds are expected to develop on the Sacramento Valley Sunday night on the west side and then become more widespread on Monday.

The strongest winds are expected on Tuesday.