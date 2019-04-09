We often obsess about big round numbers like 100 degrees. For some reason that is the benchmark for "hot" in Northern California.

I 100% disagree with that, because if it's 99 degrees, are you really going to go out to a baseball game and say, "Oh my, it's very warm out here." Probably not. Or, let's say it's 95 degrees outside, and you are in direct sunshine walking to your car. That's hot — trust me.

With that said, let's take a look back at June, July and August, the three traditional summer months when most kids are out of school and often when it's the hottest — even though we can get to 100 or higher well into October.

If you look at June-July-August and take the average 24 hour temperature, 2019 turns out it was one of the hottest summers on record at 76 degrees.

Most people think of heat as the afternoon temperature, but each day is 24 hours and that's where you find a surprising trend this summer. The average temp is the high and low averaged out. This is more useful to get the overall pattern, because it takes into account the mornings.

Sacramento was the 7th hottest on record as well as Modesto, and Stockton was the 5th hottest.

Are you surprised? I sure was.

I recall many hot days this summer, but not many long and brutal heat waves that force you to stay inside.

Here's to hoping those temperatures to continue into September and October.

