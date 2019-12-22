SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sunday kicked off with stormy weather. Thunderstorms will be possible after 10:00 am until about 4:00 pm. Rainfall is expected to be around .25 to .50 inch for the Sacramento Valley, with higher rain totals closer to an inch for areas of the Sierra foothills.

Snow moves in after 10:00 am for the Sierra. 5-8 inches of snow is expected with some spots seeing as much as 16 inches. The coastal range will also get a nice dusting of snow. About 4-10 inches possible.

FLIGHT DELAYS:

As of 9:20 a.m., at least five Southwest flights have been canceled at Sacramento International Airport. 16 other flights have been delayed.

TRAFFIC:

Expect traffic delays in across the Sierra. Chain controls should be implemented on just about all the passes. Snow levels will be about 4,000-4,500 ft Sunday.

KXTV

