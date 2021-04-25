Thunderstorms possible today in the Sacramento Valley, snow in the foothills

A winter storm is bringing rain and the potential for thunderstorms and snow in the Valley and Foothills.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winter storm is bringing rain and the potential for thunderstorms in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills on Sunday.

There is also a Winter Storm Warning in the mountains and the potential to see 16 inches of snow in higher elevations. The Winter Storm Warning starts at 11 a.m. and will last until Monday morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting that there will be major traffic delays due to the weather and is telling people to expect chain controls and possible road closures when heading to the mountains.

The NWS is recommending to not travel to those areas if it can be avoided.

THUNDERSTORMS IN THE VALLEY

Rain and thunderstorms are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Sierra Foothills today and stronger thunderstorms are possible in the Sacramento, Yuba, Chico and Redding areas. There is the potential for small hail, heavy downpours and gusty winds as well.

RAIN TOTALS

Rain totals should be a little lower than originally thought, however the potential thunderstorms would bring more rain and higher rain totals. The hour-by-hour forecast shows scattered showers are possible throughout the day.

The potential for thunderstorms starts around 11 a.m. and will stay until this evening around 8 p.m. Lingering showers could also be an issue for the Monday morning commute.





This system is also bringing heavy rain and snow to the mountains, where there is currently a Winter Storm Warning until Monday 11 a.m. Right now, there is potential for up to 16 inches of snow above 4,500 feet in elevation. Lighter accumulations of snow could be seen down to 3,500 feet in elevation on Monday morning.

These snow conditions could mean for whiteout and dangerous driving conditions in the mountains.