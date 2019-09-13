SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A pretty strong cold front moving in this weekend could include winds with up to 45 mph gusts, light to moderate rainfall, and a chance of light snow showers for the Sierra into Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A wave of rainfall is moving into the northern end of the Valley early Monday morning. That chance of rainfall could turn into an wintry conditions for the Sierra later in the afternoon Monday. Keep in mind, slippery road conditions along with gusty winds could pose a travel risk for drivers.

Now, we're not talking about a big weather event, but light snow may accumulate by Monday evening in the Sierra above 8,000 feet. Snow levels are then expected to fall to 7,000-7,500 feet by early Tuesday. A few lingering showers remain possible Tuesday.

FIRE WEATHER THREAT

Because of high winds, along with low relative humidity ahead of this same cold front, there is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for the Sierra late Sunday heading into Monday.

