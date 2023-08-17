Weekend Forecast: Cooldown expected before Hilary arrives late this weekend

Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler than they were on Wednesday as low pressure begins to influence the weather pattern

SACRAMENTO, California — Wild weather is expected next week in California, but before that, the weekend ahead will provide a relief from the scorching temperatures experienced this week.

Hurricane Hillary, now a Category 2 hurricane and on the cusp of achieving Category 3 (major hurricane) status later today, is set to impose impacts across the state.

Much uncertainty remains in the storm's exact path, so the potential impacts are still up in the air. Still, most of southern California can expect widespread rain and potentially flooding across the deserts and higher elevations. Here in northern California, rain is a possibility but from certain, especially in the valley. At the very least, northern California will be exposed to elevated humidity levels and increased cloud cover.

Before Hilary crashes into California on Sunday and Monday, most likely as a decaying tropical system, a cooldown is expected here in northern California.

This cooldown will be the product of a low pressure system spinning off the coast of California. The system has been locked in place for most of the week but has been too far west to help moderate temperatures. Instead, valley high temperatures in northern California skyrocketed under high pressure. Sacramento reached high temperatures of 105, 107, and 108 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. The forecast high is 103 for downtown Sacramento on Thursday.

This low will strengthen and move east by Friday and it will be noticeably cooler across the region. The low pressure will continue to help funnel in monsoonal moisture, so expect humid conditions and thunderstorms in the higher elevations. Sierra thunderstorms are possible each afternoon the next few days before the arrival of Hilary, which is likely to bring soaking rain to most of the Sierra.

Saturday will be a bit warmer and a few degrees above the average temperature of 93 degrees for Sacramento this time of year. The delta breeze will also return this weekend following a week of very warm overnight temperatures.

Sunday will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s across the valley and 70s for most of the Sierra.

WATCH ALSO: