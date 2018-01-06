GET A JUMP START ON THE WEEKEND FORECAST

SATURDAY FORECAST

Bay Area – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69°. West southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Valley – Sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°. West wind 5-10mph.

Hills - Sunny, with highs in the low to mid-90s. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the evening.

Sierra – Sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

SUNDAY FORECAST

Bay Area – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68°.

Valley – Sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°.

Hills - Sunny, with highs in the mid-90s.

Sierra – Sunny, with highs in the upper 70s.

