Storms heading toward California equal road closures and travel delays

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple storms are heading toward California in a major change toward real winter weather after weeks of unseasonably high temperatures and scattershot precipitation that has done little to ease drought.

Periods of rain and snow and much cooler temperatures are forecast through the weekend, raising some concern for mountain travel. On Friday morning, CHP-Truckee reported multiple spinouts and traffic accidents due to inclement weather.

The National Weather Service says the initial systems are not expected to be very wet. ABC10's Rob Carlmark says this weekend should be mostly dry with highs in the low 50s, with rain and snow moving in Sunday afternoon.

Rain and snow will fall overnight Sunday into Monday, with higher amounts of rain and snow than the Friday storm. The snow level will drop to as low as 1,000 feet elevation, and in some areas lower to about 500 feet.

Chain controls and mountain travel is to be expected starting Sunday.

We have shifted into an active weather pattern and we will see multiple chances for rain and snow. We are keeping an eye on a wet impactful system for next week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/OoTKh8jYu5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 22, 2021

By midweek, the state could be impacted by an atmospheric river that would deliver significant rain and snow. The U.S. Drought Monitor says more than 95% of California is experiencing drought conditions and the remainder is abnormally dry.

