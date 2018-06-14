WEEKEND FORECAST

FRIDAY FORECAST

Bay Area – Morning clouds, afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West wind 20-30 mph.

Valley – Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. South wind 10 mph.

Foothills - Sunny, with highs in the 80s. South wind 15 mph.

Sierra – Sunny, with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest wind 15-20, gusts 35 mph.

SATURDAY FORECAST

Bay Area – Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 20-30 mph.

Valley – Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest wind 15 mph.

Foothills - Sunny, with highs near 80°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Sierra – Sunny, with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY FORECAST

Bay Area – Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Valley – Sunny and staying cool with highs in the low 80s.

Foothills - Sunny, with highs in the 70s.

Sierra – Chance of thunderstorms with highs in the low 60s.

