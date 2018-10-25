GET A JUMP START ON THE WEEKEND FORECAST

Friday Forecast

Bay Area – Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the 60’s.

Valley – Sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 80’s.

Hills – Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70’s.

Sierra - Sunny skies with afternoon highs near 70°.

Saturday Forecast

Bay Area – Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60's to lower 70s.

Valley – Sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Hills – Sunny with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Sierra – Mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70°.

Sunday Forecast

Bay Area –Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Valley – Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70’s.

Hills - Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70’s.

Sierra – Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

