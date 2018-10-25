GET A JUMP START ON THE WEEKEND FORECAST
Friday Forecast
Bay Area – Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the 60’s.
Valley – Sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 80’s.
Hills – Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70’s.
Sierra - Sunny skies with afternoon highs near 70°.
Saturday Forecast
Bay Area – Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60's to lower 70s.
Valley – Sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
Hills – Sunny with afternoon highs in the low 80s.
Sierra – Mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70°.
Sunday Forecast
Bay Area –Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Valley – Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70’s.
Hills - Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70’s.
Sierra – Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.