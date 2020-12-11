Storm set to bring rain, snow and damaging winds to Northern California

The storm moves in late Thursday and sticks around until Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Well, it seems we have kicked the proverbial storm door open. Last weekend's rain and snowfall will be followed by another chance for rain and snow on Friday and Saturday.

This storm will move in late Thursday night mostly as clouds. Some areas may get an overnight sprinkle or early light shower, but the main event is roughly noon to about 9 p.m. Friday for steady rain. For the Sierra, expect snow before sunrise Friday, then wrapping up by early Saturday.

Sacramento and areas and north should get about 0.10-25" of rain. This is the most since May 18, 2020. Areas south of Sacramento will see much less rain. For higher elevations, snow is expected to fall to about 4,000 feet early, then rise to about 6,000 feet later in the day. Mid-elevations that switch from snow to rain will see about 0.25-0.50" of rain.

We could see 4-6" inches of snow for I-80 at Donner Pass, which would mean likely chain controls at some point. If you are worried about driving, Thursday is safe or later on Saturday, but as always, check ahead.

Here's a look at projected snow totals for Friday and Saturday:

Lassen: 8-12"

Donner: 4-6"

Echo: 1-2"

Carson/Ebbett: 3-6"

Sonora: 2-3"

The highest peaks and ridges for the Sierra will see some 80 mph gusts. Truckee, the Tahoe basin and other areas along Hwy. 395 could see some strong 30 - 40 mph wind gusts and power outages.

