A series of storms will hit Northern California as we end the month of November and kick off December.

Satellite 11-26-18

The first system arrives mid-morning Tuesday with light showers for the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys. Snow in the Sierra will mainly be above the passes.

Storm Timeline 11-26-18

Wednesday afternoon another weather system moves inland with heavier rain and snow. This one is colder and the snow level starts lowering through the evening into Thursday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday evening for the Sierra.

Winter Storm Watch 11-26-18

Snow level will fall below the passes Wednesday afternoon and stay there through the weekend.

Snow Levels 11-26-18

There's a break in the wet weather for most of Friday but we are right back at it with more rain and snow Saturday.

The valley could see anywhere from 0.50-2.00 inches of rain. The Sierra will see about 6-36 inches of snow by the end of the week.

Rain Accumulation 11-26-18
Snow Accumulation 11-26-18
