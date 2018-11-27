A series of storms will hit Northern California as we end the month of November and kick off December.

The first system arrives mid-morning Tuesday with light showers for the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys. Snow in the Sierra will mainly be above the passes.

Wednesday afternoon another weather system moves inland with heavier rain and snow. This one is colder and the snow level starts lowering through the evening into Thursday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday evening for the Sierra.

Snow level will fall below the passes Wednesday afternoon and stay there through the weekend.

There's a break in the wet weather for most of Friday but we are right back at it with more rain and snow Saturday.

The valley could see anywhere from 0.50-2.00 inches of rain. The Sierra will see about 6-36 inches of snow by the end of the week.

