SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Triple-digit temperatures are back, which means we're all trying to stay cool and hydrated.

If you're looking for a place to cool down, visit one of these nearby cooling centers:

Sacramento

Sacramento opens 24-hour cooling centers when certain temperature thresholds are met over a specified period of time.

It doesn't look like this week's forecast will meet the city's threshold, but you can still cool off at city pools, community centers, and libraries.

Rancho Cordova

The Rancho Cordova City Hall will be a cooling center on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 15 from noon to 6 p.m.

The cooling center is located at 2729 Prospect Park Drive, and signage will direct residents to the cooling center room.

Complimentary water and snacks will be provided. Pets cannot be accommodated at Rancho Cordova City Hall, but service animals are allowed.

Elk Grove

The City of Elk Grove and Cosumnes Community Services District are operating a cooling center in Elk Grove Aug. 14 to Aug. 16.

The cooling center is at the Barbara Morse Wackford Community Complex at 9014 Bruceville Road. The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 14, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.

The cooling center will offer seating, water and an air-conditioned space. The center cannot accommodate pets.

