If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Smoke and unhealthy air quality will remain a concern for valley locations this weekend. However, if you're looking for a way to get away from the smoke, here are a few options.

These places will have moderate to good air quality this weekend: Mendocino Coast, Monterey, Yosemite and South Lake Tahoe.

RELATED STORY: Camp Fire: How to get better air quality in your home

As we head into next week, an approaching storm system will bring a chance of rainfall. This opportunity for rainfall will bring the best chance to improve the air quality for the Central Valley.

maxuser

maxuser

maxuser

© 2018 KXTV