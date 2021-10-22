Storm shelters activated in Sacramento ahead of weekend storm

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg to activate two storm shelters in preparation for the upcoming storm this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Torrential rains have been forecasted to hit Sacramento this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. In preparation, the city and county of Sacramento have coordinated efforts to protect the unsheltered, providing relief during the storm.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and City Manager Howard Chan announced the City would be activating two storm centers to help residents cope with the expected rainfall, the City of Sacramento said in a press release.

The two locations for the storm centers will be at the following locations in Sacramento:

Sacramento City Hall, 915 I St.

Hagginwood Community Center, 3271 Marysville Blvd.

Those seeking shelter can access them from 8 p.m. Saturday-6 a.m. Monday with extended hours as needed.

Storm-related respite centers, as well as emergency motel vouchers, will also be available.

“With the forecast predicting a severe storm, it’s crucial that we provide refuge for people living outdoors and exposed to the elements,” Steinberg said. “We are working hard to secure more respite locations that we can operate through the winter. I would like to thank City staff for moving quickly to respond to this unexpected early weather event.”

The City's Office of Emergency Management, Department of Community Response, and Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment were praised by the City Manager Howard Chan.

“I greatly appreciate the urgent work of the City’s Office of Emergency Management, Department of Community Response, and Youth, Parks & Community Enrichment to stand these storm centers up quickly,” Chan said. “I also would like to thank the County of Sacramento for their collaborative work in helping to provide safe and dry spaces for unsheltered residents in our communities.”

Unsheltered individuals living outdoors in or near creek beds and other low-lying areas are being encouraged to move to higher grounds before the storm rolls in Saturday night. The City and County of Sacramento are urging the unsheltered to take precautions, avoid streams and ditches and report clogged drains immediately by calling 3-1-1.