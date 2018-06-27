The October 2017 fires near Santa Rosa were a wake-up call. How could so many people have died and so many homes destroyed?

Even as technology and warnings have increased, there's a missing link.

I met up with Director of CalFire, Ken Pimlott, in Cameron Park – a community that sits on the border between city and rural living.

We walked along the rolling hills filled with tightly packed houses. He pointed to how this is a real example of why fighting fires in Northern California are getting more difficult. We're moving into areas that are prone to more wildfires.

This is especially alarming when we look at the wildfire projection by Dr. LeRoy Westerling at the University of California Merced. It shows the wildfire danger moving from southern California northward in the next 50-70 years. These areas have much different fuel than southern California with heavily wooded forest areas. Not to mention a growing population.

One spark could turn into a deadly and costly fire.

The big driver behind an exploding fire in Northern California is a strong north wind event. They create a perfect recipe for high fire danger. The severity of that danger depends on a couple of current conditions. Has the grass and brush dried out yet? Is there a lot of fuel to burn? How hot will it be?

Mike Smith with the Sacramento National Weather Service has been on over 70 fires as their incident meteorologist. He explained how we get those north winds that allow a small spark to explode into a deadly firestorm.

There’s a high-pressure system over the Great Basin. In opposition, there’s a low-pressure system over the Pacific Ocean. These are both combined with an upper-level ridge.

So here's how they can become deadly with very little warning in a fire event:

If north winds are forced through a tight space in a canyon, they will warm and speed up meaning anything at the base is prone to even stronger gusts. If the winds are 70 miles per hour at the top of that canyon, they can be over 100 miles per hour at the base. Not to mention the heat they are creating. Once those winds hit something at the base of that canyon they can spin around a bit as they are forced to change direction.

Now let’s say there’s a fire in that canyon that gets pushed along with those winds. If those flames are being carried with the wind and hit buildings or homes, they will spin around like little tornadoes spreading fires in an erratic fashion.

But to get those fires started there has to be a spark. This is where we get into the warning part of the story.

The National Weather Service puts out Red Flag Warnings to alert of the high fire danger. This is so people in the warned area know if a fire were to start it could spread quickly.

We've been talking about Red Flag Warnings for years. Part of the problem though, is many times nothing happens. Good and bad.

Michelle Mead, the warning coordination meteorologist at the Sacramento NWS, and I sat down one afternoon to talk about how we could all better work together to keep people safe.

Here's what it comes down to:

Have a plan Sign up for your county’s wireless emergency alerts Keep a phone by the bed No cell phone – keep your television or radio on for EAS alerts If you have a NOAA weather radio – make sure you are in the line of sight for operation

Given all this…it now comes down to better preparedness, better understanding, and better warning.

Fire disaster is a reality for the entire state.

