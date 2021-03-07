x
Fire concerns grow July 4 weekend due to thunderstorm chances in the Sierra

A Fire Weather Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service Saturday night into Sunday as lightning may spark new fires.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A burst of unstable weather will be moving into the Sierra Nevada Mountains from the desert southwest. This moisture and warm air from the south will meet cooler Sierra temperatures and will be just enough to cause instability. 

This unstable weather has the chance to lead to thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and through the night.

Strong winds from these thunderstorms could produce wind speeds as high as 40 mph. 

This is the cause for concern for wildfires spreading rapidly. Very little to no rain is expected with these thunderstorms.

If any sparks reach dry grass, the worry is that fires could spread quickly into busy forests full of campers and anyone out celebrating this Fourth of July weekend. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Fire Weather Warning for 11 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures this week across the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys are expected to be more normal for this time of year. 

Temperatures ranging from 90-95 degrees are expected. The foothills may see a 5-degree increase. The high Sierra will see temperatures around the mid-80s.

