Wildfires bring smoke back into the Sacramento Valley

Wildfire smoke moves back into the Sacramento Valley affecting air quality for sensitive groups

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Air quality concerns are yet again a part of our forecast.

Today winds are expected to not be as strong. This will allow more wildfire smoke to settle into the Sacramento region leaving us with Unhealthy Air Quality for Sensitive Groups.

Later this week, winds are expected to once again veer in from the northwest in the afternoon. These late-day winds will help mix-out the air and help with the wildfire smoke that's already in place.

However, these same winds will also draw in more wildfire smoke from area fires. This scenario will keep the air quality and particle levels for Wednesday and Thursday Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups means people with heart and lung disease, older adults and children are at greater risk and should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.



The California Air Resources Board says during wildfires and smokey conditions, the best health prevention is to stay indoors with the windows and doors closed. The board also suggests:

If you have an AC unit, run it on recirculate while also consistently updating the air filter

Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution

Avoid exercising outdoors

Hazardous levels of smoke built up Thursday afternoon, causing many places in the Sacramento Valley to reach levels well into the hazardous range for several hours.



