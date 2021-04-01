Winter storms kick off week for Northern California

Sierra visibility will be low in the afternoon due to blowing snow and heavy snow with wind will create avalanche conditions until Tuesday Morning, at least.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winter storm is moving through Northern California with rain, wind and snow kicking off the work week following the holiday weekend.

Overnight, rain and snow picked up, which lasts through the afternoon. Valley rain will be steady and heavy at times, with peak rain amounts between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Sierra Foothills will also see steady rain all day with the heaviest rain in the afternoon, as well. Valley rain totals could reach up to an inch, with some local amounts higher.

Foothill rain will be about an inch or higher below 4,000 feet and isolated thunderstorms are possible into the afternoon, as well. Heavy rain on burn areas may trigger mudslides and those nearby should monitor heavy rain in the afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, with the best chances in the northern Sacramento Valley. Funnel clouds, hail, heavy downpours, and breezy winds will all be possible with any storm. If you hear thunder, find shelter immediately.

Above 4,000 feet elevation, the snow will turn to rain and the Sierra passes will see several inches for the most active passes, with some higher amounts possible. Wind will also move in with the storm and we could see 25 mph gusts in the Valley and gusts 40-60 mph for the Sierra. Strong winds with heavy snow may make driving impossible at times and chain controls along with road closures are possible through the day.

Backcountry Avalanche WARNING in the Sierra TODAY.

Backcountry Avalanche WARNING in the Sierra TODAY.

The avalanche danger will increase to HIGH today & tonight. Travel in, near, or below avalanche terrain is not recommended.

The rain and snow will taper quickly with some Valley rain ending before sunset. The Sierra will see the snow stop late in the evening.

Tuesday will be a dry day, but dense Valley fog is in the forecast for many locations. Another storm could arrive with rain and snow on Wednesday.