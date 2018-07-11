If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

A new Red Flag Warning goes into affect from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, and runs until Friday, Nov. 9. This one is more serious then the last one as Northern California can expect drier air and stronger winds that could be dangerous if a fire breaks out.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento is projecting low humidity in the 5-15 percent range and strong wind gusts ranging from 35-55 mph for the area in pink.

Most of Sacramento and Valley locations are not in this, but the traditional fire prone areas such as West Valley, Coastal Range, and Western Slope of Sierra above about 1,000 ft. are included.

Late warnings like this are dangerous because we have not seen significant rain or snow for months. Also, we could lose power in these areas from safety cut-offs from PG &E, or naturally from trees or branches falling on lines.

Be fire aware and make sure you don't do anything that could spark a fire because this is a big one. Also, we are seeing the same exact thing in Southern California, so tense times for lots of people over the next few days in California.

Last December, we had a string of Red Flag Warnings in Southern California that helped flame major wildfires grow, like the Thomas fire in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, which became the largest fire in state history at the time.

