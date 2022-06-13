Yellowstone National Park closes all entrances

No inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into Yellowstone National Park until conditions stabilize.

CODY, Wyo. — All the entrances to Yellowstone National Park were closed Monday morning due to heavy flooding and rockslides.

"Effective immediately, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily closed due to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall and flooding," said the National Park Service (NPS).

At 11:17 a.m. Monday, NPS said no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into Yellowstone until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads, bridges and other facilities. The closure included those with lodging and camping reservations.

The park said on Facebook that visitors who were currently in the park were being evacuated.

Closed entrances include:

North

Northeast

West

South

East

NPS said power was out in multiple areas of the park.

Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement that visitors in the park's southern loop will be moved out of the park Monday due to predictions of higher flood levels in that area, as well as concerns with the park's water and wastewater systems.

"We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we're able to assess the damage throughout the park. It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time," Sholly said.

NPS said those planning on visiting Yellowstone in the upcoming weeks will need to pay close attention to the status of road conditions as many park roads might remain closed for an extended period of time.

Preliminary assessments showed multiple sections of roads throughout the park had been washed out or covered in mud or rocks and that bridges might be affected, the park said.

Multiple roads in the southern portion of the park were also on the verge of being flooded, further restricting access.

With additional rainfall forecasted to continue for several days, the park does not want large numbers of day-use visitors stranded in the park.

"Flood levels measured on the Yellowstone River are beyond record levels," said NPS.

