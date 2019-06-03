SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Up to another foot of snow has fallen in the mountains around Lake Tahoe where nearly 50 feet already has been recorded on the top of some Sierra ski resorts this winter.

A winter weather advisory remains in place until noon Thursday at Tahoe, where another 12 to 18 inches is possible in the highest elevations and as much as 8 inches below 7,000 feet.

The National Weather Service says winds gusting to 45 mph are in the lake's forecast, with up to 100 mph over ridgetops.

The service says 12 inches of new snow fell late Tuesday and early Wednesday at the Northstar resort near Truckee, California and 9 inches at Mount Rose on the edge of Reno.

