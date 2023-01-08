Skip Navigation
YOUR PHOTOS: Storm damage in Northern California 1/8
1/24
Jill Manuel
Tree crushes car in Sacramento after high winds (courtesy: Jill Manuel)
2/24
Sharon Sandison
Courtesy: Sharon Sandison
3/24
Ariel
Tree falls into home on H Street (courtesy: Ariel)
4/24
Gerardo Cabral
Tree toppled over in East Sacramento (courtesy: Gerardo Cabral)
5/24
Risa Omega
Trees toppled in Elk Grove (courtesy: Risa Omega)
6/24
Risa Omega
Roads in Elk Grove are full of debris after Sunday's storm (courtesy: Risa Omega)
7/24
Gerardo Cabral
Storm damage in East Sacramento (courtesy: Gerardo Cabral)
8/24
Gerardo Cabral
Storm damage across East Sacramento 1/8 (courtesy: Gerardo Cabral)
9/24
Jill Manuel
Trees down near State Capitol (courtesy: Jill Manuel)
10/24
Jill Manuel
Tree falls down near State Capitol (courtesy: Jill Manuel)
11/24
Jill Manuel
Debris covers streets in downtown Sacramento (courtesy: Jill Manuel)
12/24
Jill Manuel
Trees and signs down in Sacramento (courtesy: Jill Manuel)
13/24
Andrew P
Wind knocks branches from trees in Gold River
14/24
Andrew P
15/24
Andrew P
Branches fall down in Gold River
16/24
Diana Knoles
Power poles down at Evergreen Estates off Winding Way (courtesy: Diana Knoles)
17/24
Diana Knoles
Power poles down at Evergreen Estates off winding way in Sacramento (courtesy: Diana Knoles)
18/24
Sharon Sandison
Downed trees overnight in Stonegate Mobile Park (courtesy: Sharon Sandison)
19/24
Cheryl
Trash and debris everywhere. Patio roof blown off in Elk Grove (courtesy: Cheryl)
20/24
Risa Omega
Overnight wind damage in Elk Grove (credit: Risa Omega)
21/24
Ken Roberts
Trees fell across Florin Road due to high winds (courtesy: Ken Roberts)
22/24
Ken Roberts
Trees fell across Florin Road due to high winds (courtesy: Ken Roberts)
23/24
Pat Sullivan
Trees down in Fair Oaks (courtesy: Pat Sullivan)
24/24
Pat Sullivan
Trees down in Fair Oaks (courtesy: Pat Sullivan)
