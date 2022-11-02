Skip Navigation
California: What to expect on election night
3 Sacramentans, 18 others arrested in alleged catalytic converter theft ring
Photos: Where ABC10 was in the community ahead of the general election
1/6
KXTV/ABC10
ABC10 asked people how they feel about voting at the Mutual Assistance Network Harvest Festival event on Oct. 29.
2/6
KXTV/ABC10
ABC10 collected survey responses from people to understand what information they need ahead of the election.
3/6
KXTV/ABC10
ABC10 gave out voter information cards at the Mutual Assistance Network Harvest Festival that broke down the statewide ballot propositions and had key dates for the election.
4/6
KXTV/ABC10
ABC10 tabled in front of the New Arcade Market in North Sacramento to answer election questions.
5/6
KXTV/ABC10
ABC10 spoke with young voters about how they feel about the election and whether or not they plan to vote at the South Sacramento Festival.
6/6
KXTV/ABC10
ABC10 attended the Hmong Art Exhibit Event hosted at the HOPE Center to hear about community concerns.
1
/
6
×
KXTV/ABC10
ABC10 asked people how they feel about voting at the Mutual Assistance Network Harvest Festival event on Oct. 29.
