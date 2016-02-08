LIVE
63
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Weather Summary: 63 degrees
Menu
KXTV Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
© 2019 KXTV-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings

Live Video

  • Watch Live ABC10

    Watch Live ABC10

© 2019 KXTV-TV. All Rights Reserved.