x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Near Me

Near Me

To Send Us Your Photos & Videos
Download the KXTV App

LIGHT THE BEAM!!!! Andrew & Teresa Sellers

Credit: Andrew & Teresa Sellers

Updated: 7:44 AM PDT April 29, 2023

Lincoln, CA

Sacramento Kings Pride

Credit: Amanda Romano

Updated: 7:21 AM PDT April 29, 2023

Location not specified

Sacramento Kings Pride

Credit: Laura Gutierrez

Updated: 7:18 AM PDT April 29, 2023

Golden 1 Center, David J Stern Walk, Sacramento, CA, USA

Kings fans light the beam

Credit: ABC10 News viewer

Updated: 7:10 AM PDT April 29, 2023

Location not specified

K9 Kings Fan

Credit: Cheryl Mega

Updated: 7:08 AM PDT April 29, 2023

Sacramento, CA

K9 Kings Fan

Credit: Cheryl Mega

Updated: 7:08 AM PDT April 29, 2023

Sacramento, CA

Wearing the crown

Credit: ABC10 News viewer

Updated: 7:07 AM PDT April 29, 2023

Location not specified

#1 Kings Fan

Credit: Netta

Updated: 7:06 AM PDT April 29, 2023

Location not specified

Kings fans

Credit: ABC10 News viewer

Updated: 7:06 AM PDT April 29, 2023

Location not specified

Sacramento Kings Pride

Credit: Antonio Ruiz

Updated: 3:44 PM PDT April 28, 2023

Location not specified

Sacramento Kings Pride

Credit: Cody malcomson

Updated: 3:41 PM PDT April 28, 2023

Location not specified

Sacramento Kings Pride

Credit: Mason Shaw

Updated: 3:41 PM PDT April 28, 2023

Location not specified

Sacramento Kings Pride

Credit: Amanda Romano

Updated: 3:41 PM PDT April 28, 2023

Location not specified

Sacramento Kings Pride

Credit: Amanda Romano

Updated: 3:41 PM PDT April 28, 2023

Location not specified

Sacramento Kings Pride

Credit: Chris G

Updated: 3:40 PM PDT April 28, 2023

Location not specified

Sacramento Kings Pride

Credit: Antonio Ruiz

Updated: 3:40 PM PDT April 28, 2023

Location not specified

Sacramento Kings Pride

Credit: Antonio Ruiz

Updated: 3:40 PM PDT April 28, 2023

Location not specified

Sacramento Kings Pride

Credit: Laura Gutierrez

Updated: 11:03 AM PDT April 28, 2023

Location not specified

South end of the Sierra Buttes

Credit: Jim Westfall

Updated: 6:35 PM PDT April 25, 2023

Sierra City, CA

Lupine Rooting for the Kings!

Credit: Linda Kalb Hamm

Updated: 6:23 PM PDT April 24, 2023

Scott Rd, California

Sacramento Kings Pride

Credit: Kae Saephanh

Updated: 10:26 AM PDT April 24, 2023

Location not specified

Before You Leave, Check This Out