Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Entertainment
Nation World
Money
ABC10 Originals
Politics
Crime
Life
City Focus
Features
Latest News Stories
Wood allows one hit in 7 innings, Giants beat Marlins 5-3
Hero dog who protected goats during Tubbs Fire dies, rescue gives owners the gift of a lifetime
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Hourly & 10-Day
Weather Force
Maps
CHP Traffic Incidents
Traffic
Gas Prices
Road Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Sacramento Local Forecast
Your weather and nature photos
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Sacramento Kings
Oakland A's
San Francisco Giants
San Francisco 49ers
Republic FC
Sports Standout
Sports Standout Nomination
Latest Sports Stories
Wood allows one hit in 7 innings, Giants beat Marlins 5-3
'It's tubular right now': A's win 12th in a row, top O's 3-1
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
On Demand
App Download
Guest Speakers
Newsletter
Latest News Stories
ABC10 Mornings
Best Actress Nominees: Mark previews the 93rd Academy Awards
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Sacramento, CA »
56°
Sacramento, CA »
Weather
Closings
Upload
Links
Dollars & Sense
Vaccine
Coronavirus Latest
Why Guy
Bartell's Backroads
Your California Life
VERIFY
Teacher of the Month
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Oscars
When and how to watch the 93rd annual Academy Awards
The 93rd Oscars will air live on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.
2021 Oscars nominees | Watch Mark S. Allen preview the big categories
Mark has you covered on what to know about Sunday's Academy Awards.
Oscar predictions: Can anything beat 'Nomadland'?
Two film writers predict “Nomadland" will take best picture and its maker, Chloe Zhao, will win best director.
93rd Academy Awards: Full list of nominees
The Academy Awards would typically have happened by now, but were postponed for two months because of the pandemic. The show will now air on April 25.
LA’s Union Station books another starring role: The Oscars
With its beamed ceilings, Spanish tile floors and regal bronze chandeliers, it really shines in cinema when it’s playing a train station, bank, club or airport.
Featured Videos
Oscars
Best Actor Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
Extra Butter
Best Picture Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
Oscars
Best Director Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
Oscars
Best Actress Nominees: Mark previews the 93rd Academy Awards
Oscars
2021 Oscars nominees | Watch Mark S. Allen preview the big categories
Entertainment News
How to watch the 2021 Oscars | Entertainment News
Entertainment News
Oscars rundown: Who will win Best Actor? | Entertainment News
Entertainment
Oscar-nominated Riz Ahmed talks unique sound design in 'Sound of Metal'
Oscars
Best Actor Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
Extra Butter
Best Picture Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
Oscars
Best Director Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
Oscars
Best Actress Nominees: Mark previews the 93rd Academy Awards
Oscars
2021 Oscars nominees | Watch Mark S. Allen preview the big categories
Entertainment News
How to watch the 2021 Oscars | Entertainment News
Entertainment News
Oscars rundown: Who will win Best Actor? | Entertainment News
Entertainment
Oscar-nominated Riz Ahmed talks unique sound design in 'Sound of Metal'
Mark explains: Movies that are winning at the box office and what might win at the Oscars
Mark S. Allen on the latest Oscar and box office buzz.
The pandemic has upended the Oscars. Good, producers say
The concept for the 93rd annual Academy Awards show is to treat the telecast not like a TV show but a movie.
Mark explains: Movies that are winning at the box office and what might win at the Oscars
Mark S. Allen on the latest Oscar and box office buzz.
The pandemic has upended the Oscars. Good, producers say
The concept for the 93rd annual Academy Awards show is to treat the telecast not like a TV show but a movie.
Best Picture Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
From Minari to Nomandland, Mark S. Allen breaks down the 2021 Best Picture Oscar nominees.
Best Director Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
2021 Best Director Nominees | Mark S. Allen Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
Best Picture Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
From Minari to Nomandland, Mark S. Allen breaks down the 2021 Best Picture Oscar nominees.
Best Director Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
2021 Best Director Nominees | Mark S. Allen Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
Best Actress Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
2021 Oscars: Best Actress Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
Best Actor Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
From Chadwick Boseman to Riz Ahmed, Mark S. Allen previews the 2021 Best Actor Oscar nominees.
Best Actress Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
2021 Oscars: Best Actress Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
Best Actor Nominees | Mark Previews the 93rd Academy Awards
From Chadwick Boseman to Riz Ahmed, Mark S. Allen previews the 2021 Best Actor Oscar nominees.
Oscar-nominated Riz Ahmed talks unique sound design in 'Sound of Metal'
Riz Ahmed is up for Best Actor at the 2021 Oscars, but 'Sound of Metal' is also the frontrunner in the Best Sound category.
12-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren hopes for 'awesome' win
A trophy for the Italian-language film’s song would be Warren’s first after 11 previous Academy Award nominations came up short.
Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt join Oscars starry presenting cast
After delaying two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Oscars are forging ahead with an in-person show at Los Angeles’ Union Station.
Oscar-nominated Riz Ahmed talks unique sound design in 'Sound of Metal'
Riz Ahmed is up for Best Actor at the 2021 Oscars, but 'Sound of Metal' is also the frontrunner in the Best Sound category.
12-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren hopes for 'awesome' win
A trophy for the Italian-language film’s song would be Warren’s first after 11 previous Academy Award nominations came up short.
Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt join Oscars starry presenting cast
After delaying two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Oscars are forging ahead with an in-person show at Los Angeles’ Union Station.
KXTV would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow