Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com
Black History
ABC10 celebrates Black History Month
Black History
Highlighting Sacramento region businesses for Black History Month
For Black History Month, ABC10 is highlighting a different Black-owned business in our community.
Sacramento
California lawmakers approve Shirley Weber as 1st Black elections official
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointment of Weber is part of a continuing game of political dominos that started when U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris was elected vice president.
Black History
Q&A: Medical consultant discusses challenges of facing COVID and why he chose a career in medicine | Black History Month
Joby Morrow is a medical consultant who spreads knowledge about COVID-19, telehealth, mental health, and addiction relapse prevention and awareness.
Black History
Therapist discusses importance of mental health during COVID-19 | Black History Month
Dr. Vernessa Roberts is a licensed marriage and family therapist with a practice in midtown Sacramento.
California
1st Black Secretary of State in California starts 1st day at start of Black History Month
Dr. Shirley Weber starts a historic first day as California Secretary of State at the start of Black History Month.
Black History
Black students are more likely to face education disparity
For decades, Black students have lagged behind their white peers in academic achievement. Experts say there are many contributing factors.
Sacramento
Civil Rights groups caravan through Sacramento in honor of MLK Jr. Day
The MLK Jr. Day caravan made its way through Del Paso Heights, Meadowview, Oak Park and ended at Sacramento State University.
Black History
Barbie releases new doll honoring Dr. Maya Angelou
The Inspiring Women™ Series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time.
History
Why was Dr. King chosen to lead the American Civil Rights Movement?
He was only 26 when he moved to the front of the historic movement
California
Recent hanging deaths of Black men leave some skeptical of suicide rulings
Since May, three Black men in California were found hanging in public. The deaths were ruled as suicides, but some wonder if they were lynchings.
Sacramento
Don't just celebrate Juneteenth, understand the holiday's meaning
"Pick something that is important to you or stretch yourself to learn something," said Cassandra Jennings, president of the Greater Sacramento Urban League.
