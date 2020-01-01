Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Entertainment
Nation World
Money
ABC10 Originals
Politics
Crime
Life
City Focus
Features
Latest News Stories
Links mentioned on ABC10
El Dorado County man, 60, running for 96-consecutive hours for a good cause
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Hourly & 10-Day
Weather Force
Maps
CHP Traffic Incidents
Traffic
Gas Prices
Road Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Sacramento Local Forecast
Your weather and nature photos
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Sacramento Kings
Oakland A's
San Francisco Giants
San Francisco 49ers
Republic FC
Sports Standout
Sports Standout Nomination
Latest Sports Stories
Tatis Jr., Myers hit home runs as Padres beat Giants 5-3
Rockies keep rolling behind Hilliard, Senzatela to beat A's
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
On Demand
Vote in Newscast
Guest Speakers
Newsletter
Latest News Stories
Links mentioned on ABC10
Scientists get closer to blood test for Alzheimer's disease
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Sacramento, CA »
63°
Sacramento, CA »
Upload
Coronavirus
Extra Butter
Bartell's Backroads
Why Guy
Links
Your California Life
VERIFY
Teacher of the Month
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Twitter
Nextdoor
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com
Everyday Learning
More school stories
Coronavirus
669 kids contracted coronavirus in Stanislaus County
The county's public health officer wrote a message to the community highlighting the number of children that have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Education
Kindergarten teacher faces 'dismissal' after alleged social media comment about special needs students
The comment, in part, says, "I'm so tired of hearing about special needs children. ... They were r******d before COVID and they’ll still be r******d after."
Manteca
Over 100 teachers hold rally outside of Manteca Unified School District to protest going back on campus | RAW
The teachers are protesting the district’s decision to bring teachers back on campus for the beginning of the school year.
Education
Teachers split on idea of returning to classrooms to teach while students learn virtually
At the Manteca Unified School District, teachers are pushing to make it optional for them to return to campus before school starts next week.
Education
Teachers split on idea of returning to classrooms to teach while students learn virtually
A teacher in the Manteca Unified School District isn't excited at the idea of teaching from an empty classroom, while a teacher in Natomas can't wait to get started.
Folsom Orangevale
Folsom preschool teacher beautifying Sacramento's sidewalks with chalk art
Michelle Ramirez, who uses the parking lot of Joy of Children in Folsom as her canvas, recently opened a chalk art business.
California
Should I quit my job? California parents grapple with education in a pandemic
Parents have started investigating their options for how they can maintain their child’s education while still holding down a job.
Education
Sac State, UC Davis grads launch tutoring effort to fill gaps in distance learning plans
Touting tech savvy and a passion for learning, two college grads say they want to help people without waiting for school districts to supply all the answers.
Education
Northern California school districts loaning thousands of laptops to families in need this fall
Some school districts loaned upwards of 30,000 Chromebooks for students during the spring semester. This fall, they'll also create internet hotspots, too.
Local News
Here's a look at plans for reopening from Northern California school districts
Though many local schools set on an August start to the 2020-21 school year, in-person classes and distance learning will look different.
News
High school named after Robert E. Lee will change its name to honor civil rights activist John Lewis
The new name will be effective for the 2020-21 school year.
Coronavirus
669 kids contracted coronavirus in Stanislaus County
The county's public health officer wrote a message to the community highlighting the number of children that have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Education
Kindergarten teacher faces 'dismissal' after alleged social media comment about special needs students
The comment, in part, says, "I'm so tired of hearing about special needs children. ... They were r******d before COVID and they’ll still be r******d after."
Manteca
Over 100 teachers hold rally outside of Manteca Unified School District to protest going back on campus | RAW
The teachers are protesting the district’s decision to bring teachers back on campus for the beginning of the school year.
Education
Teachers split on idea of returning to classrooms to teach while students learn virtually
At the Manteca Unified School District, teachers are pushing to make it optional for them to return to campus before school starts next week.
Education
Teachers split on idea of returning to classrooms to teach while students learn virtually
A teacher in the Manteca Unified School District isn't excited at the idea of teaching from an empty classroom, while a teacher in Natomas can't wait to get started.
Folsom Orangevale
Folsom preschool teacher beautifying Sacramento's sidewalks with chalk art
Michelle Ramirez, who uses the parking lot of Joy of Children in Folsom as her canvas, recently opened a chalk art business.
California
Should I quit my job? California parents grapple with education in a pandemic
Parents have started investigating their options for how they can maintain their child’s education while still holding down a job.
Education
Sac State, UC Davis grads launch tutoring effort to fill gaps in distance learning plans
Touting tech savvy and a passion for learning, two college grads say they want to help people without waiting for school districts to supply all the answers.
Education
Northern California school districts loaning thousands of laptops to families in need this fall
Some school districts loaned upwards of 30,000 Chromebooks for students during the spring semester. This fall, they'll also create internet hotspots, too.
Local News
Here's a look at plans for reopening from Northern California school districts
Though many local schools set on an August start to the 2020-21 school year, in-person classes and distance learning will look different.
News
High school named after Robert E. Lee will change its name to honor civil rights activist John Lewis
The new name will be effective for the 2020-21 school year.
KXTV would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow