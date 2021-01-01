Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Entertainment
Nation World
Money
ABC10 Originals
Politics
Crime
Life
City Focus
Features
Latest News Stories
Tower Bridge stuck in open position
Some customers get internet service restored after large vehicle downs power lines in Citrus Heights | Update
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Hourly & 10-Day
Weather Force
Maps
CHP Traffic Incidents
Traffic
Gas Prices
Road Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Sacramento Weather Forecast
Your weather and nature photos
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Sacramento Kings
Oakland A's
San Francisco Giants
San Francisco 49ers
Republic FC
Sports Standout
Sports Standout Nomination
Latest Sports Stories
Bobby Jackson, Lindsey Harding among Stockton Kings head coaching candidates
Phil Mickelson, 50, takes PGA Championship to become golf's oldest major winner
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
On Demand
App Download
Guest Speakers
Newsletter
Latest News Stories
Expired passport? US allows Americans to return home
CDC: COVID cases in fully vaccinated remains rare
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Sacramento, CA »
70°
Sacramento, CA »
Weather
Closings
Upload
Links
Dollars & Sense
Vaccine
Race & Culture
Why Guy
Bartell's Backroads
Your California Life
VERIFY
Teacher of the Month
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com
Why Guy
What is the California Legislative fee listed on DoorDash receipts? | Why Guy
Why Guy
What is the California legislative fee, and why is it on my DoorDash receipt? | Why Guy
The legislative fee is not a state tax or fee, but a fee that DoorDash itself created.
Why Guy
Why does a recall election cost so much? | Why Guy
Later this year, residents will cast their vote on whether or not they want to recall Gov. Newsom. Current estimates for the recall are $400 million.
Why Guy
Why does a recall election cost so much? | Why Guy
A recall election could cost roughly $5 million just for Sacramento County.
Why Guy
Why aren't there more reply options on Facebook? | Why Guy
If Facebook has a 'care' reaction, shouldn't they also have a 'meh' reaction? Walt Gray looks into it.
Why Guy
Why do we no longer see community service workers cleaning the roadways? | Why Guy
A question from Lana Alton on Facebook: "It seems like I don't see crews and our roadways are filthier than ever!"
Why Guy
Why do we no longer have community service workers cleaning the roadways? | Why Guy
Seeing a lot of trash on the roads lately? Walt Gray explains why that might be.
Why Guy
Why were state employees cut off from 9.23% of pay during pandemic | Why Guy
In June 2020, the state faced what was estimated to be a general fund shortfall of more than $54 billion due to the overnight revenue drop.
Why Guy
Why were state employees cut off from 9.23% of pay since April 2020, and where did the money go? | Why Guy
Walt Gray breaks down what happened to state employees' pay during the coronavirus pandemic.
Why Guy
Why does downtown road construction seem never-ending? | Why Guy
Road repair in California always seems ongoing.
Why Guy
Why do people brag about getting the vaccine? | Why Guy
Walt Gray tackles social media posts about getting vaccinated.
Why Guy
Why Guy: Why is California still changing clocks for daylight saving time when we voted to change it?
California voters passed Proposition 7 in 2018 by 62% to change daylight saving time to make it full-time. We'd stay on the spring-forward schedule year round.
Why Guy
What is the California legislative fee, and why is it on my DoorDash receipt? | Why Guy
The legislative fee is not a state tax or fee, but a fee that DoorDash itself created.
Why Guy
Why does a recall election cost so much? | Why Guy
Later this year, residents will cast their vote on whether or not they want to recall Gov. Newsom. Current estimates for the recall are $400 million.
Why Guy
Why does a recall election cost so much? | Why Guy
A recall election could cost roughly $5 million just for Sacramento County.
Why Guy
Why aren't there more reply options on Facebook? | Why Guy
If Facebook has a 'care' reaction, shouldn't they also have a 'meh' reaction? Walt Gray looks into it.
Why Guy
Why do we no longer see community service workers cleaning the roadways? | Why Guy
A question from Lana Alton on Facebook: "It seems like I don't see crews and our roadways are filthier than ever!"
Why Guy
Why do we no longer have community service workers cleaning the roadways? | Why Guy
Seeing a lot of trash on the roads lately? Walt Gray explains why that might be.
Why Guy
Why were state employees cut off from 9.23% of pay during pandemic | Why Guy
In June 2020, the state faced what was estimated to be a general fund shortfall of more than $54 billion due to the overnight revenue drop.
Why Guy
Why were state employees cut off from 9.23% of pay since April 2020, and where did the money go? | Why Guy
Walt Gray breaks down what happened to state employees' pay during the coronavirus pandemic.
Why Guy
Why does downtown road construction seem never-ending? | Why Guy
Road repair in California always seems ongoing.
Why Guy
Why do people brag about getting the vaccine? | Why Guy
Walt Gray tackles social media posts about getting vaccinated.
Why Guy
Why Guy: Why is California still changing clocks for daylight saving time when we voted to change it?
California voters passed Proposition 7 in 2018 by 62% to change daylight saving time to make it full-time. We'd stay on the spring-forward schedule year round.
KXTV would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow