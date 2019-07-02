WATCH LIVE
On Air 10:54PM
43
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Weather Summary: 43 degrees
Menu
KXTV Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
© 2019 KXTV-TV. All Rights Reserved.

2019 Oscars Predictions: Best Picture | Extra Butter

Before you fill out the ballot for your Oscars pool, Mark S. Allen breaks down the odds for the movies and offers his top pick. Academy Award Nominees: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star is Born, Vice. Also, hear from directors Ryan Coogler and Bradley Cooper. 20th Century Fox, Annapurna Pictures, Focus Features, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Netflix, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.
Published: 5:09 PM PST February 6, 2019
Updated: 5:19 PM PST February 6, 2019

Related Videos
2019 Oscars Predictions: Best Picture | Extra Butter
EXTRA-BUTTER
2019 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress | Extra Butter
EXTRA-BUTTER
2019 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor | Extra Butter
EXTRA-BUTTER
About that 'Catchy Song' | Lego Movie 2 Interview with Phil Lord & Chris Miller | Extra Butter
EXTRA-BUTTER
'What Men Want' interview: Tracy Morgan talks having joy in life
OTT
'What Men Want' interview: Taraji P. Henson on whose thoughts she'd want to hear
MORNING-BLEND
Liam Neeson shares why 'Cold Pursuit' made him want to giggle | Extra Butter
EXTRA-BUTTER
Extra Butter: 'Miss Bala' review and Mark's awkward interviews
EXTRA-BUTTER
'Miss Bala' movie review and interviews with Gina Rodriguez & Ismael Cruz Córdova | Extra Butter
EXTRA-BUTTER
Extra Butter | Venom review and awkward interview with Tom Hardy & Riz Ahmed
EXTRA-BUTTER
Extra Butter: 'Miss Bala' review and awkward interviews
EXTRA-BUTTER
'The Sisters Brothers' review and interviews | Extra Butter
EXTRA-BUTTER
© 2019 KXTV-TV. All Rights Reserved.