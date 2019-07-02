2019 Oscars Predictions: Best Picture | Extra Butter

Before you fill out the ballot for your Oscars pool, Mark S. Allen breaks down the odds for the movies and offers his top pick. Academy Award Nominees: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star is Born, Vice. Also, hear from directors Ryan Coogler and Bradley Cooper. 20th Century Fox, Annapurna Pictures, Focus Features, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Netflix, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

