Almond milk vs oat milk: actors Riz Ahmed and Jake Gyllenhaal talk about the environmental impact of milk alternatives | Extra Butter

Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed get sidetracked during an interview for 'The Sisters Brothers' and instead talk about the virtues of Oat Milk and the water usage required for Almond Milk. Mark S. Allen tries to talk about the movie but these two are having none of it. Watch Extra Butter every Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. on ABC 10. Interview arranged by Annapurna Pictures.
Published: 12:14 PM PST January 29, 2019
Updated: 12:17 PM PST January 29, 2019

